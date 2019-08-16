Customs computers shut down, causing delays at airports nationwide

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

Here’s a better perspective of the customs line at JFK. People are growing frustrated. Nothing like landing after a 10 hour flight to this. pic.twitter.com/WrEUsoJhbH — Sarah Baird 🙌 (@Baird_S) August 16, 2019

NEW YORK -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's computers had shut down nationwide, causing major delays at airports around the country.John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York, tweeted that the computers are shut down but the agency is working on getting them back online.UCB had attempted to use a backup system, but now, passengers are being processed manually, Kennedy Airport and LAX tweeted.A spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said he is aware of reports that customs systems at airports are down and is looking to get detailsA picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line."This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.The cause of the shutdown is unknown.