Elon Musk hopes Las Vegas tunnel will be 'fully operational' in 2020

Musk tweeted that his underground commercial tunnel will hopefully be fully operational in 2020.
Hopefully fully operational in 2020— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2019
The tunnel will use self-driving vehicles to transport people between three underground stations and a pedestrian tunnel.
Las Vegas officials approved the $49 million contract with Musk's Boring Company to create it.
Construction is expected to begin this fall.
