Travel

Carnival Cruise Line cancels more 2021 trips, some as late as November

Carnival Cruise Line has announced additional cruise cancellations and has extended its pause in all operations in the U.S. through March 31.

It's the latest sign that the cruise industry's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

"We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival," said Christine Duffy, the president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We appreciate their patience and support as we continue to work on our plans to resume operations in 2021 with a gradual, phased in approach.'

Guests and travel agents are being notified of the cancellations and their options for a future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.

Here's a list of trips that were cancelled because they do not meet CDC guidelines:

  • All embarkations from U.S. homeports through March 31
  • Carnival Freedom from Galveston through April 10
  • Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco through Sept. 16
  • Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral from Sept. 17-Oct. 18
  • Carnival Sunshine from Charleston from Oct. 11-Nov. 13
  • Carnival Spirit's 15-day cruise from Singapore to Brisbane on June 12


In October, the cruise line canceled most U.S. sailings through the end of 2020.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelcoronaviruscarnivalcruise shipcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
Buildings near Capitol reportedly evacuated amid pro-Trump protests
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
Woman arrested after racist tirade caught on camera in NJ
Kanye and Kim discussing divorce: sources
74-year-old deacon punched in face inside subway station
Show More
AP Sources: Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Cuomo announces proposals to legalize pot, enable online sports wagering
NJ district gets school control after 30 years being run by state
Amazon's at-home COVID test now available online
More TOP STORIES News