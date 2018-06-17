TRAVEL

JetBlue returns to full flight schedule to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

Sandra Bookman has the details.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Nearly nine months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, JetBlue has resumed its full flight schedule to the island.

The return to full capacity is happening six months ahead of schedule.

JetBlue says there are 48 flights per day between the United States in Puerto Rico. The airline is the island's largest carrier.

Puerto Rico, which depends on tourism, was devastated after Hurricane Maria hit in September of last year.

