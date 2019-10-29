Lyft unveils $20 monthly membership plan

Lyft unveils a new monthly membership service that gives discounts on car trips, bike rentals, scooter rides and other exclusive perks.
Lyft Pink costs $19.99 a month.
Along with a 15 percent discount on all rides, the service gives members free bike and scooter rentals, as well as priority pick-up at airports.
The ride share company says Lyft Pink members will not pay lost and found fees if they leave something in car.
Users can sign up on the Lyft Pink waiting list now, but it does not launch until later this year.
