Coronavirus News: Newark Airport safety measures will see significant changes

"The health and the safety of our employees and the traveling public remains our top priority," Port Authority Aviation Director Huntley Lawrence said.
In Terminal B and in 13 other terminals in the Port Authority's system, there will be a new normal travel experience.
Officials say the focus is to instill confidence on safety measures.
"Yes, it is going to be very different and yes, it is going to take some time to get used to and no it's not going to be easy," Lawrence said.
Face coverings will be required in all public areas for passengers and employees. Some airlines will be requiring face masks to be worn for the duration of a flight.
New enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures will also be used in the terminals.
"Utilizing CDC and EPA approved anti-viral cleaning agents in order to maintain the highest levels of sanitation in all public areas and touch points," Lawrence said.
Enhanced distancing markings can be found throughout terminals especially in concession areas.
"Plexiglass barriers ... have been installed in key points throughout the terminal including check-in counters, information kiosks, welcome centers and throughout concessions," Lawrence said.
And more safety measures are expected as passengers begin returning to airports and learn to fly under a new normal.
