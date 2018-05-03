NEW JERSEY (WABC) --Beginning June 4, New Jersey Transit will be adjusting schedules of certain trains as it continues installing the Positive Train Control safety measures on its rail fleet. To accommodate this critical safety upgrade, weekday rail schedules are being adjusted to allow for hardware components to be installed on locomotives and cab cars.
"NJ Transit understands that any change to the train schedule has an impact on the travel patterns of our customers,'' Executive Director Kevin Corbett said. "We are doing everything in our power to install this important safety technology as quickly as possible."
The Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris and Essex Lines, and Pascack Valley Line will be affected.
The schedules are expected to return to normal in early 2019.
Here are the changes:
Northeast Corridor (NEC)
INBOUND
Train 5822, the 7:05 a.m. departure from New Brunswick to Newark Penn
--Earlier option departs at 6:59 a.m. (Limited additional capacity)
--Later option departs at 7:10 a.m.
OUTBOUND
Train 3811, the 4:51 a.m. departure from PSNY to Trenton
--Earlier option departs at 4:17 a.m.
--Later option departs at 5:07 a.m.
Train 5869, the 6:03 p.m. departure from Newark Penn to Trenton
--Earlier option departs at 5:56 p.m. (Limited additional capacity)
--Later option departs at 6:11 p.m.
North Jersey Coast Line (NJCL)
INBOUND
Customers may take alternate service to Secaucus and transfer to service to Hoboken at no extra charge
Train 2300, the 4:49 a.m. departure from Bay Head to Hoboken
--No earlier option between Bay Head and Long Branch. Earlier option departs Long Branch at 4:58 a.m. (Train 2300 departed Long Branch at 5:27am)
--Later option departs Bay Head at 4:57 a.m.
Train 2602, the 6:05 a.m. departure from Long Branch to Hoboken
--Earlier option departs at 6:01 a.m.
--Later option departs at 6:19 a.m.
Train 2312, the 2:05 p.m. departure from Bay Head to Hoboken
--Earlier option departs at 1:10 p.m.
--Later option departs at 3:05 p.m.
Train 3274, the 6:55 p.m. departure from Long Branch to PSNY
--Earlier option departs at 6:33 p.m.
--Later option departs at 7:20 p.m.
OUTBOUND
Customers may take alternate service to Secaucus and transfer to service to Long Branch/Bay Head at no extra charge.
Train 2303, the 2:12 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Bay Head
--Earlier option departs at 2:02 p.m. from Newark Penn (From Newark Penn - 2303 departed Newark at 2:36 p.m.)
--Later option departs at 3:05 p.m. (From Newark Penn)
Train 2607, the 4:55 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Long Branch
--Earlier option departs at 4:54 p.m. from Newark Penn (From Newark Penn - 2607 departed Newark at 5:18 p.m.)
--Later option departs at 5:25 p.m. from Newark Penn
Train 2313, the 6:21 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Bay Head
--Earlier option departs at 6:22 p.m. from Newark Penn (From Newark Penn - 2313 departed Newark at 6:40 p.m.)
--Later option departs at 6:47 p.m. from Newark Penn
The following trains will be restored to/from PSNY and will no longer operate to/from Hoboken. The trains were diverted to Hoboken in January as part of Amtrak track work at PSNY.
--Train 3318 will depart Bay Head at 5:40 a.m. and arrive at PSNY at 7:42 a.m.
--Train 3269 will depart PSNY at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Long Branch at 7:24 p.m.
Morris & Essex Lines (M&E)
INBOUND - Change in Origin Stations
Train 608, the 5:45 a.m. departure from Dover to Hoboken has service eliminated from Dover to Chatham. Train originates in Summit.
--Earlier option departs at 5:33 a.m. (Requires transfer at Newark Broad for Hoboken)
--Later option departs at 5:54 a.m. (Requires transfer at Newark Broad for Hoboken)
Train 626, the 8:28 a.m. departure from Dover to Hoboken has service eliminated from Dover to Morris Plains. Train originates in in Morristown.
--Earlier option departs at 8:08 a.m. (Requires transfer at Summit for Hoboken)
--Later option departs at 9:06 a.m. (Requires transfer at Newark Broad for Hoboken)
OUTBOUND - Temporarily Discontinued
Train 609, the 6:42 a.m. departure from Hoboken to Dover
--Earlier option departs at 6:15 a.m.
--Later option departs at 6:55 a.m. (Requires transfer at Summit for Dover)
Train 645, the 5:08 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Dover.
--Earlier option departs at 4:42 p.m.
--Later option departs at 5:12 p.m. (Requires transfer at Newark Broad for Dover)
Pascack Valley Line
INBOUND
Train 1618, the 7:59 a.m. departure from Spring Valley to Hoboken. (Metro-North express)
--Earlier option departs Spring Valley at 7:37 a.m.
#1620 moves 5 minutes earlier to depart Spring Valley 4 minutes later than the discontinued #1618. Metro-North customers arrive in Hoboken 13 minutes later than the current #1618
OUTBOUND
Train 1639, the 7:20 p.m. departure (M-TH) from Hoboken to Spring Valley (Metro-North express)
--Earlier option departs at 6:48 p.m.
--Later option departs at 7:29 p.m.
