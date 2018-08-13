Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport

As county officials grapple with the future of the Westchester County Airport and a myriad of issues it faces, some new decisions are being made.A discussion to privatize the airport had begun under a previous administration, but left unresolved when County Executive George Latimer took office in January."It's very important to understand it is not privatization, its governance," said Latimer, joining other county officials providing a status report on the airport issues.Promising a new look at the airport moving forward back in May, officials held a series of pubic hearings to gauge reaction to various issues. One of the biggest complaints, Latimer says, was noise.hat has prompted the airport to order 10 new portable noise monitors and replace other aging monitors."And install a brand-new state of the art noise monitoring permanent system," says Joan McDonald, County Director of Operations.Other concerns were air and water quality on airport property."We are resuming the water quality testing, the testing that was done at the airport to monitor wells that was ceased in 2011. We are commencing that at the end of this month," said county attorney John Nonna..And still in question is the governance of the airport."We don't want to lose control of decisions made here that impact people's lives. And by the way, the people also include the traveling public," said Latimer.Of the man issues, some are being resolved while others are still being discussed.----------