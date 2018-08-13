TRAVEL

Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport

By
PURCHASE, Westchester County (WABC) --
As county officials grapple with the future of the Westchester County Airport and a myriad of issues it faces, some new decisions are being made.

A discussion to privatize the airport had begun under a previous administration, but left unresolved when County Executive George Latimer took office in January.

"It's very important to understand it is not privatization, its governance," said Latimer, joining other county officials providing a status report on the airport issues.

Promising a new look at the airport moving forward back in May, officials held a series of pubic hearings to gauge reaction to various issues. One of the biggest complaints, Latimer says, was noise.

hat has prompted the airport to order 10 new portable noise monitors and replace other aging monitors.

"And install a brand-new state of the art noise monitoring permanent system," says Joan McDonald, County Director of Operations.

Other concerns were air and water quality on airport property.

"We are resuming the water quality testing, the testing that was done at the airport to monitor wells that was ceased in 2011. We are commencing that at the end of this month," said county attorney John Nonna..

And still in question is the governance of the airport.

"We don't want to lose control of decisions made here that impact people's lives. And by the way, the people also include the traveling public," said Latimer.

Of the man issues, some are being resolved while others are still being discussed.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport newswestchester countyair travelWestchester CountyPurchase
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
More Travel
Top Stories
Nearly 8 inches of rain falls on parts of New Jersey
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms to start the week
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Group of campers accuse NJ gift shop of racial profiling
Boy injured after set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
Man says officer put him in chokehold during Manhattan arrest
Show More
Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63
Search resumes for Queens woman swept out by current
Woman's death blamed on infection from dog lick
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Suspect in shooting of 5-year-old on 4th of July turns self in
More News