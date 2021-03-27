Falling tree smashes several cars in Queens; no serious injuries

By Eyewitness News
KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Whipping winds brought down a large tree and crushed several cars in Queens Friday night.

The incident happened on Abingdon Road in Kew Gardens around 7:20 p.m.

FDNY officials say one person was treated at the scene but wasn't taken to the hospital.

RELATED | Homeowner stumped on how to get rid of uprooted tree
EMBED More News Videos

The homeowner was stumped - literally.



The owner of one of the vehicles says his car was completely crushed in half.

He also told Eyewitness News there were people in of the cars when the tree came down.



Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

ALSO READ: Fire rages at Long Island asphalt plant after tank explodes
EMBED More News Videos

An explosion at an asphalt plant on Long Island sent thick dark smoke pluming into the sky Tuesday afternoon.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queenskew gardensnew york citycar accidentweatherwind damagetree fallqueens news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect after 2 critically injured in Rockland County shooting
NY unveils digital 'Excelsior' pass to help businesses, venues reopen
Community honors firefighter killed in Spring Valley blaze
NYC housing inspector delivers racist letter to Asian tenants
Police: 2 men rob Bronx laundromat, pistol-whip worker in the head
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
The Countdown: Breakdown of Biden's first news conference
Show More
NJ gym owner stirs up more controversy with latest tweet
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Snap-decision defense may not work for ex-cop in George Floyd trial
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunshine with light breeze
Arkansas governor signs trans sports ban into law
More TOP STORIES News