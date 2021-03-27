Falling tree smashes several cars in Queens; no serious injuries

The incident happened on Abingdon Road in Kew Gardens around 7:20 p.m.
FDNY officials say one person was treated at the scene but wasn't taken to the hospital.
The owner of one of the vehicles says his car was completely crushed in half.
He also told Eyewitness News there were people in of the cars when the tree came down.
Luckily, no one was seriously injured.
