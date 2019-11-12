Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing Boy Scout on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The trial has begun for the man accused of driving drunk and killing a Boy Scout on Long Island last year.

Andrew McMorris, 12, was hiking with his Boy Scout troop in Manorville when prosecutors say Thomas Murphy was drunk and drove off the road -- hitting and killing him in September 2018.

The courtroom was packed Tuesday morning as opening statements in the case were made.

The trial is expected to be emotionally charged and prosecutors have called the case a "horror show" and said in a split second children and their friends were tossed around like rag dolls.

Murphy's defense said the boys were being poorly supervised and were in the roadway that day.

Prosecutors will emphasize Murphy's blood-alcohol content four hours after the crash was at 0.13. They will also call on a long list of witnesses in the case, including some of the Boy Scouts who were injured.

