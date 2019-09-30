Hundreds hike in memory of Suffolk County Boy Scout killed by alleged drunk driver

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Over 500 people gathered in Suffolk County on Monday in memory of Andrew McMorris, the 12-year-old Boy Scout hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver exactly one year ago.
Andrew had begun an up to 10-mile hike with his troop on September 30, 2018 and was walking down David Terry Road in Manorville when a driver hit and killed Andrew and injured five other scouts.
On Monday, the community gathered alongside Andrew's family to finish that hike.
"As a mother, I have always taught my children to finish what they started. If they fall off of their bike they get up and they finish," said Alisa McMorris, Andrew's mom. "And so that's symbolic of what today is about."
Andrew's dad, John McMorris, completed the hike carrying his son's photo. For the family, this day represented an opportunity to heal.
"Today is such an important day for us," Alisa said. "We wanted to find a way to heal and we talked about hiking it ourselves and we then talked to the Boy Scouts and they said, 'You know what? Let's do a hike and finish what we started,'"
"From a young age, he was a remarkable boy," said Bobby Rabbitt, senior district executive for the Suffolk County Council Boy Scouts of America.
The McMorris family has also started a foundation in their son's name to help other children, "do the things Andrew loved."
Alisa McMorris said far more people turned out than she expected and added that it was touching.
"As a grieving parent, you are shattered and when you have support around you it helps keep you together for another day, and we just do this one day at a time," Alisa McMorris said.
Thomas Murphy, the driver accused of hitting Andrew, is charged with drunk driving and aggravated vehicular homicide. His trial is set to begin next Tuesday.
