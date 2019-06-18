BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The trial of a teenage suspect charged in a fatal stabbing inside a Bronx school begins Tuesday.
Abel Cedeno is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Matthew McCree and is also accused of critically injuring 16-year-old Ariane Laboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in September 2017.
Tuesday is the date the judge set for trial, but is possible Cedeno's attorneys file motions. If Cedeno opts for a bench trial, it is expected to being with opening statements.
If he prefers a jury trial, selection will begin.
Cedeno was freed on bail, and his attorneys say he endured years of bullying about his sexual orientation.
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Cedeno said he took a knife to school because he feared for his safety.
"The class was very rowdy and loudness and everything," he said. "I just snapped."
Robert Feldman, the attorney for Cedeno, said McCree came at his client from 50 feet away after taunting Cedeno.
"There are no 'alternative facts' here," Feldman said. "The truth speaks loudly."
The victim's mother voiced her outrage Cedeno's bail was lowered prior to his release.
"I'm pissed the hell off," Louna Dennis said. "I'm pissed. He gets to go home with his family for Christmas. My son is in a fricking cemetery. Fricking in the dirt. And he gets to go home to his family? I'm pissed the hell off, and at this point, I feel like the system is failing me."
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Trial begins for suspect in fatal Bronx school stabbing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More