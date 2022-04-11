murder

Man sentenced in triple murder of college student and two children in Newark, New Jersey

By
Man sentenced to life in murder of college student and two children

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was sentenced to life behind bars Friday for the horrific murders of a woman and two children in Newark in 2016.

The stabbings resulted in the death of the two children.

The defendant went on a killing spree because of a comment on Facebook and shot the woman.

The children were pronounced dead at University Hospital and the adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.



Jeremy Arrington was convicted of 28 counts, including the three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful possession of a knife, and possession of a handgun and a knife for an unlawful purpose.

Arrington has received three life sentences for the murders and three 50 year sentences for the attempted murders.

Deputy Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Chelsea Coleman, argued for the lengthy sentence because of the horrific nature of the crime and Arrington's prior record. In the decade prior to the triple murder, he had 10 arrests and four felony convictions.

