Truck crashes into 2 businesses in Larchmont

LARCHMONT, Westchester County (WABC) -- A truck crashed into a row of businesses in Westchester County early Monday morning.
The driver of the truck lost control on Palmer Avenue in Larchmont just after 1:45 a.m.
The vehicle struck a beauty parlor and a travel agency.
The Larchmont Building Department will evaluate the structural integrity of the stores.
No serious injuries were reported.
