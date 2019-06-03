Truck crashes into 2 businesses in Larchmont

By Eyewitness News
LARCHMONT, Westchester County (WABC) -- A truck crashed into a row of businesses in Westchester County early Monday morning.

The driver of the truck lost control on Palmer Avenue in Larchmont just after 1:45 a.m.

The vehicle struck a beauty parlor and a travel agency.

The Larchmont Building Department will evaluate the structural integrity of the stores.

No serious injuries were reported.

