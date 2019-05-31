Truck strikes 2 pedestrians, crashes into building in Bath Beach, Brooklyn

(Bath Beach, Brooklyn) Truck Crashed Into Store, Person Struck — Medics are on scene at Bay 34th St & 86th St. At least one person is injured. The driver attempted to flee the scene. Updates here: https://t.co/rho1ufXO7p #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/EzfnmWL6Y8 — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) May 31, 2019

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a truck, which then hit the front of a building in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.It happened around 2 p.m. on 86th Street near Bay 34th Street in Bath Beach.The victims, a male and female, were taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Both are expected to survive.City inspectors found that a truck struck the front of two-story mixed-use building, causing a vertical crack in the faade and knocking out a plate-glass window. No structural damage was observed.The cause of the crash is under investigation.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------