TRUMP TOWER

Trump Organization sues man who died in Trump Tower fire

Water pours from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK --
The Trump Organization has filed a lawsuit seeking to reclaim $90,000 in unpaid fees from a Trump Tower resident who died in an April fire at the tower.

The board of Trump Tower Condominium - through Trump Organization lawyer Sonja Talesnik - filed the suit in Manhattan Supreme Court late Tuesday against the estate of 67-year-old Todd Brassner seeking the common charges and fees. The New York Post reports Brassner's heirs, Todd and Heather Brassner, did not return calls seeking comment.

The New York Fire Department has said the fire was accidental and Brassner's apartment did not have a smoke alarm. The apartment didn't have sprinklers either, due to a loophole in city regulations applying to high-rise buildings like Trump Tower.

