TSA breaks record for number of firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2022

TSA officers have intercepted a record number of firearms that were brought to airport security checkpoints in 2022, a new release says.

As of December 16, TSA says they stopped 6,301 firearms. More than 88 percent of those firearms were loaded.

This number surpasses the previous record of 5,972 firearms detected in 2021.

In order to reduce the threat of firearms at checkpoints, TSA has increased the maximum penalty for a firearms violation to $14,950. In addition, they will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their carry-on bags.

