  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Captain explains airline turbulence and how it happens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 2:36PM
Captain explains airline turbulence and how it happens
EMBED <>More Videos

There is now an investigation underway after a JetBlue flight got so bumpy that eight people on board had to be hospitalized.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is now an investigation underway after a JetBlue flight got so bumpy that eight people on board had to be hospitalized.

The plane was headed from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale and made a safe landing, but not before a lot of turbulence along the way.

If this sounds familiar, it is.

At the beginning of this month, 11 people were hospitalized after a Delta plane hit turbulence heading to Atlanta.

In July, seven people were hurt on a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Australia.

And in March, seven people were hospitalized on a Lufthansa flight that had to be diverted.

So why is this happening and is there actually a pattern?

Captain Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, joined the team on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 to explain.

ALSO READ | FDNY lives lost from 9/11-related illnesses now matches death toll from the day

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW