There is now an investigation underway after a JetBlue flight got so bumpy that eight people on board had to be hospitalized.

Captain explains airline turbulence and how it happens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is now an investigation underway after a JetBlue flight got so bumpy that eight people on board had to be hospitalized.

The plane was headed from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale and made a safe landing, but not before a lot of turbulence along the way.

If this sounds familiar, it is.

At the beginning of this month, 11 people were hospitalized after a Delta plane hit turbulence heading to Atlanta.

In July, seven people were hurt on a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Australia.

And in March, seven people were hospitalized on a Lufthansa flight that had to be diverted.

So why is this happening and is there actually a pattern?

Captain Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, joined the team on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 to explain.

