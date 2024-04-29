New proposed city law would track squatter problem

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A series of 7 On Your Side Investigations sparked changes to squatter laws statewide but some lawmakers say there is more work to be done.

Some city council members are filing a new proposed law over the next few weeks. If passed, it would require police to track how often they respond to squatting problems.

"It's a big problem," said NYC Councilmember Susan Zhuang. She has been tracking a rise in complaints in Brooklyn.

"In just three months we got more than a dozen calls from more than a dozen cases in my district alone about the squatting issue," Zhuang said.

State leaders changed state law stating that squatters don't have the same rights as tenants but some housing advocates are worried about the changes.

"You're far less likely to lose your home to a squatter than you are to a wealthy real estate executive who's raising your rent," said Ritti Singh, of Housing Justice for All.

She's worried new laws could chip away at the rights of everyday tenants.

"The data is very clear we're not actually seeing an uptick in squatter cases," Singh said.

However, lawmakers say there's very little data on how often it's happening. Police aren't required to track squatting cases. The new bill would change that. It would require NYPD, 911 calls, 311 calls, and calls to HPD to be categorized and tracked.

Mayor Eric Adams has already voiced his support.

"There was a reason squatter laws were put in place and I think people were starting to exploit what some of those reasons are," Mayor Adams said.

Proponents of the new bill said tenants' rights can be protected while also protecting small property owners.

"It's regular working-class people and they have to pay a mortgage every month and now they can't live in their own house," said Zhuang. "We have work to do to help those people."

