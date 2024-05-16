Jets have six prime-time games, Giants to play in Germany as full NFL schedules released

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Jets' and Giants' 2024 schedules were released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.
The Jets have six prime-time games, the maximum allowed by the league, plus another standalone game in London against the Vikings.
Here's what's in store for the Jets:
Week 1: Sept. 9 at San Francisco (MNF)
Week 2: Sept. 15 at Tennessee
Week 3: Sept. 19 vs. New England (TNF)
Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Denver
Week 5: Oct. 6 at Minnesota (London)
Week 6: Oct. 14 vs. Buffalo (MNF)
Week 7: Oct. 20 at Pittsburgh (SNF)
Week 8: Oct. 27 at New England
Week 9: Oct. 31 vs. Houston (TNF)
Week 10: Nov. 10 at Arizona
Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Indianapolis (SNF)
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Seattle
Week 14: Dec. 8 at Miami
Week 15: Dec. 15 at Jacksonville
Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 17: Dec. 29 at Buffalo
Week 18: TBD vs. Miami
As for the Giants, there are some notable games for the 100th season in franchise history, including their first regular-season trip to Germany.
Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota
Week 2: Sept. 15 at Washington
Week 3: Sept. 22 at Cleveland
Week 4: Sept. 26 vs. Dallas (TNF)
Week 5: Oct. 6 at Seattle
Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cincinnati (SNF)
Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia
Week 8: Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh (MNF)
Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Washington
Week 10: Nov. 10 at Carolina (Germany)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Tampa Bay
Week 13: Nov. 28 at Dallas (Thanksgiving)
Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. New Orleans
Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Baltimore
Week 16: Dec. 22:at Atlanta
Week 17: Dec. 28/29* vs. Indianapolis
Week 18: Jan. 5* at Philadelphia
*Dates for Weeks 17-18 are to be determined
----------
