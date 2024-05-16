Jets have six prime-time games, Giants to play in Germany as full NFL schedules released

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Jets' and Giants' 2024 schedules were released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

The Jets have six prime-time games, the maximum allowed by the league, plus another standalone game in London against the Vikings.

Here's what's in store for the Jets:

Week 1: Sept. 9 at San Francisco (MNF)

Week 2: Sept. 15 at Tennessee

Week 3: Sept. 19 vs. New England (TNF)

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Denver

Week 5: Oct. 6 at Minnesota (London)

Week 6: Oct. 14 vs. Buffalo (MNF)

Week 7: Oct. 20 at Pittsburgh (SNF)

Week 8: Oct. 27 at New England

Week 9: Oct. 31 vs. Houston (TNF)

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Arizona

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Indianapolis (SNF)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Seattle

Week 14: Dec. 8 at Miami

Week 15: Dec. 15 at Jacksonville

Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 17: Dec. 29 at Buffalo

Week 18: TBD vs. Miami

As for the Giants, there are some notable games for the 100th season in franchise history, including their first regular-season trip to Germany.

Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota

Week 2: Sept. 15 at Washington

Week 3: Sept. 22 at Cleveland

Week 4: Sept. 26 vs. Dallas (TNF)

Week 5: Oct. 6 at Seattle

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cincinnati (SNF)

Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia

Week 8: Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh (MNF)

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Washington

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Carolina (Germany)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Week 13: Nov. 28 at Dallas (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. New Orleans

Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Baltimore

Week 16: Dec. 22:at Atlanta

Week 17: Dec. 28/29* vs. Indianapolis

Week 18: Jan. 5* at Philadelphia

*Dates for Weeks 17-18 are to be determined

