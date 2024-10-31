Hoboken PATH station to close for 25 days in February 2025

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the PATH station in Hoboken will close for 25 days in 2025 for construction.

The Hoboken station is scheduled to close at 11:59 pm. on Thursday, January 30 and is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25 as part of the agency's two-year, 430 million dollar PATH forward program.

Port Authority said it will carry out critical safety repairs and improvements across several elements of the 116-year-old system.

The full station closure will allow the agency to complete track and station work on an expedited basis.

The track work will include replacing the in-station track, replacing the track switching network outside the station, and repairing 4,500 linear feet of track leading to the station.

Station work will include refurbishing the concrete platform surface and replacing four stairways between the station's mezzanine and platform levels.

The Port Authority has worked with regional transit partners to provide riders with extensive travel alternatives while work is completed.

Those alternatives will include expanded ferry service, frequent shuttle buses to other PATH stations, and supplemental PATH, light rail, and NJ TRANSIT bus service between Hoboken and Manhattan.

"We recognize that a full station closure is disruptive, but it allows us to fast-track extensive repair work within the station and critical infrastructure around it that otherwise would have involved years of intermittent closures if we performed it piecemeal," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.

All alternative travel options are ADA-accessible. Those alternatives will include:

Cross-honored ferry service:

Additional peak period service departing every 10 minutes from both Hoboken ferry terminals, the PATH/NJ TRANSIT station terminal and the 14th Street terminal, with service to Manhattan's Brookfield Place/Battery Park City terminal and Midtown/West 39th Street terminal.

Expanded NY Waterway crosstown bus service from Midtown/West 39th Street terminal.

Extended operating hours until 10 p.m. weekdays and 12 a.m. weekends at both Hoboken terminals.

Additional weekend route, offering service to Midtown/West 39th Street from both Hoboken terminals.

Free PATH shuttle bus service:

Frequent shuttle buses connecting Hoboken riders to continuing PATH service at Newport and Exchange Pl stations.

Supplemental Bus Service to Enhance NJ TRANSIT's No. 126 Line

NJ TRANSIT to increase the frequency of the No. 126 bus, connecting Hoboken station with the Midtown Bus Terminal.

Supplemental PATH service:

Additional PATH trains to serve expected additional passengers at Newport and Exchange Pl stations to/from World Trade Center and 33 St. The additional service will result in trains arriving at Newport every two to four minutes and trains arriving at Exchange Pl every five minutes or less during rush hours.

Supplemental NJ TRANSIT Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service:

NJ TRANSIT will provide additional service on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail weekdays between 6-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m., connecting riders to/from continuing PATH service at Newport and Exchange Place.

