Large turnout expected for NYC's 51st Village Halloween parade; children's parade earlier

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- This Halloween, two parades will be making their way through Lower Manhattan.

First, there's one for the kids! It's the 34th Annual NYU Children's Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village.

The fun begins at 3 p.m. in Washington Square Park.

Kids and families are encouraged to come and show off their amazing costumes as they march around the perimeter of the park.

Then later, at 7 p.m. when the sun goes down and the werewolves come out, it's time for the 51st Village Halloween Parade.

The theme this year is "Meow!" and will celebrate the inner "cat lady" in everyone.

The parade is expected to bring to life a celebration of cat-inspired artistry, individuality, and bravado.

Leading the Halloween Parade this year as Grand Marshal is Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields, best known for his role as Hermes in the Broadway musical Hadestown and recently as Old Deuteronomy in CATS: "The Jellicle Ball."

The parade is even being sponsored by Smalls, a cat food company.

Meantime, the NYPD says security will be tight at the event.

While they don't anticipate any problems, there is expected to be a large turnout due to the unseasonably warm weather.

Organizers of the parade said that additional partners include:

- Fogo Azul, an all-women, trans, and non-binary Brazilian Samba Reggae group from New York City, who will participate in vibrant cat costumes.

- Le Velo Rouge, a human-powered mobile stage for Bond Street Theatre, will honor their late cat, Hosana-rescued from a Brooklyn junkyard in 1982-by showcasing their finest cosmic cat costumes.

- The Puppeteers Cooperative will also contribute by designing the iconic puppets for the parade.

In honor of Election Day, "Witches Vote" will be featured. It's a NYC-based group led by Mari Gustafson that is said to embody the spirit of democracy and encourage civic engagement.

