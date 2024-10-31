3 people found shot in possible double murder-suicide in Longwood, Bronx home

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx as a possible double murder-suicide.

The shootings happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at 613 Southern Blvd. in the Longwood section.

Police say they received a 911 call of three people shot inside the location.

They found three victims, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, a 57-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head, and a 57-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body.

The 57-year-old man and 57-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Lincoln Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

