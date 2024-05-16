12-year-old shot, woman stabbed in brawl outside Queens NYCHA housing

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A brawl between a group of teenage girls in Queens left one person shot and another person stabbed.

Police say the fight broke out after 8 p.m. outside the South Jamaica Houses.

A group of about 10 people, mostly young women, began arguing. Authorities say that is when two men wearing black masks walked up to the group and opened fire.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in her left arm. She was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in stable condition, officials said.

Amongst the other people injured, a 26-year-old was stabbed in her chest. An 18-year-old woman suffered lacerations to her head.

Both of those women injured during the brawl were in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

A woman who lives near the scene described what she witnessed of the dispute.

"It's crazy, I've been here too many years to hear something. I've never heard this before," she said. "The people who was out there need, they need to move them out of here. The ones who were shooting."

She recalled hearing people screaming about someone being shot.

Police say the two men who opened fire fled the scene in a black Hyundai.

An investigation is ongoing.

