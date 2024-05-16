12-year-old girl shot in the arm in Queens, police investigating

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 12-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Wednesday in Queens.

Police confirmed the incident happened just before 8pm on 160 Street in Jamaica.

The girl was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital for treatment.

Police say a brawl involving about 10 people happened just before shots were fired.

A 26-year-old woman was apparently stabbed in the chest and treated at Jamaica Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman was also injured in the melee and treated for a head injury.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

