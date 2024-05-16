Family says 16-year-old boy killed in SoHo was breaking up fight when he was shot

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The family of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in SoHo last week says he was breaking up a fight when he was shot.

Loved ones remembered 16-year-old shooting victim Makhai Brown Wednesday night and pleaded for the end of gun violence.

Brown was an outstanding high school student and basketball player who was already talking about playing college ball.

"Watching him from a baby, changing his Pampers as he grew to be a gentleman, loved school, loved sports," his aunt, Fatima Brown said.

But last week, after leaving the high school he attended in SoHo, he was breaking up an argument between two other people when someone pulled a gun and shot him in the head.

"That's just who he is. He's a loyal person. That's just something that was instilled in him," his father, Maurice Brown, said.

On Wednesday, community leaders in East Flatbush, where Brown lived, held a vigil for him, and some pleaded with the community to help stop gun violence in the city.

"This is New York City. Ain't nothing really safe out here, bro. Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Coney Island, Staten Island. This is everywhere," Maurice Brown said.

So far, there have been no arrests.

