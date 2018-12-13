Fox 2 Detroit station mourning loss of meteorologist who took her own life

EMBED </>More Videos

DETROIT, Michigan --
Fox 2 in Detroit is mourning the loss of one of their own, after they learned meteorologist Jessica Starr took her own life Wednesday. She was 35.

"All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief," the station stated on its website.

Many of Starr's colleagues took to social media to share the "heartbreaking" news.

One tweet read, in part, "Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life."


Starr, a Michigan native, received meteorology degrees from Michigan State University and Mississippi State University, and worked at stations in Baltimore and Lansing before landing at Fox 2.

National Suicide Prevention information

EMBED More News Videos

National Suicide Prevention information: Get help here



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicideu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Hundreds of bomb threats sent to schools, businesses nationwide
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
Masked gunmen rob, attack NJ gas station employees
7 firefighters, 5 civilians hurt in 5-alarm Queens fire
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
Show More
Bizarre details revealed about driver in devastating crash
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
Del Monte recalls corn in 25 states, including NY, NJ, CT
4 charged in NJ high school wrestling hazing incident
NYC firefighter killed in road rage attack laid to rest
More News