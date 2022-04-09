Pets & Animals

More than two dozen dogs seized from Brooklyn home and owner arrested

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- More than two dozen dogs were seized from a home in Brooklyn and the owner is under arrest as of Friday night.

27-year-old Jason Nunez is charged with aggravated cruelty, neglect, and failing to feed animals.

Police say he was keeping 28 dogs in inhumane conditions inside his home.

One of the dogs died and the others are now properly being cared for.

