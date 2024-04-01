Violent Weekend: 2 killed in 6 separate shootings across NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a violent weekend in New York City with at least six shootings and two people killed across the five boroughs.

On Friday evening there was a shooting outside a smoke shop on the Lower East Side. Police say they have a person of interest in custody.

There was also a deadly shooting in South Jamaica, Queens where a gunman shot and killed a 61-year-old woman inside an apartment. People have a person of interest in custody related to that shooting as well.

On Saturday, two men in their twenties were shot in Fordham Heights - a 25-year-old shot in the chest died. Doctors expect a 23-year-old shot in the stomach to survive.

A two-year-old boy was shot in the hip just before 2 p.m. The bullet that hit him was intended for someone else. Fortunately, doctors expect him to survive.

There were two more shootings on Easter Sunday. Just before 1 a.m. a bullet grazed a 28-year-old man's neck in Cypress Hills.

In the Bronx, a 30-year-old man was shot in the thigh near a deli on East Tremont Avenue. Police say they don't know whether the gunman fired from inside the store or on the street.

