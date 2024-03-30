  • Watch Now
Police: 2-year-old hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in the Bronx

Saturday, March 30, 2024 8:14PM
FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A two-year-old was taken to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet in the Bronx, police say.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse.

The boy was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. It is unclear where he was struck by the bullet.

The suspect fled the scene and is described as a man in his thirties wearing a green hoodie, black jacket with fur on the collar, light blue jeans, and possibly red sneakers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

