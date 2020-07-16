Uber passenger shot 5 times while entering vehicle in Brooklyn: Video

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Chilling surveillance video released Wednesday night shows a group of gunman opening fire on an Uber passenger in Brooklyn.

Police say a man was shot five times as he entered an Uber on Vermont Street in East New York just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

RELATED | 5 shot in 14 minutes in Brooklyn as shooting surge rages on

According to officials, the gunmen exited two vehicles and opened fire on the victim.

They say the suspects then fled the scene in those two vehicles.

Police are looking for the suspect involved as well as a white Infiniti SUV with stolen Pennsylvania license plates.

So far no arrests have been made in the incident.

RELATED | Emotional farewell to teen basketball star gunned down last month

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york citynypdgun violenceshootingcrimestoppersuberman shotpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tech entrepreneur, 33, targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police
NYPD top cop among injured in NYC protests; dozens arrested
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Use of chokeholds outlawed as NYC mayor signs police reform bills
Reputed MS-13 gang leader could face death penalty in murders of Brentwood teens
Emotional farewell to NYC teen gunned down last month
MTA adds OMNY contactless fare payment at all Bronx subway stations
Show More
Gruesome find on McDonald's rooftop: A body in a bag
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
AccuWeather: Cooler day, evening storm possible
This insect is giving NJ homeowners big headaches
After COVID shutdown, business booming for dog groomers
More TOP STORIES News