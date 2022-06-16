NYC announces $2M initiative to help Ukrainian immigrants new to the city

The Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs and community groups made the announcement on Thursday morning.
"As a city of immigrants, New York City is home to the largest Ukrainian population in America, and that is why we stand ready, with open arms, to provide all the support we can to Ukrainian New Yorkers," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "These non-profit organizations will ensure critical resources are available to both currently residing and newly arrived Ukrainians, and we are eager to help."
"From accessing immigration legal services to connecting families to health services and school enrollment, we will continue to respond to the immediate needs of New York City's Ukrainian community," said Manuel Castro, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA). "As more Ukrainians continue to arrive, we look to achieve this critical work by working hand in hand with community groups that have a demonstrated ability to connect immigrants and refugees to legal resources and city services in a culturally and linguistically responsive way."
The press conference was followed by an immigration application assistance clinic to assist Ukrainian nationals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applications.
They also assisted with Employment Authorization applications and Advance Parole applications.
The clinic was the first hosted through the Ukraine Response Initiative.
Information and services will be provided both in-person and remotely through a variety of formats including resource fairs and legal clinics at trusted sites citywide, and individual consultations at community-based organizations. Information on how to access services provided through this initiative can be found on nyc.gov/ukraineresources or by calling NYC's immigration hotline at 800-354-0365.
