Society

NYC announces $2M initiative to help Ukrainian immigrants new to the city

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC announces $2M initiative to help Ukrainian immigrants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City launched a $2 million initiative to support Ukrainians newly arriving in the city.

The Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs and community groups made the announcement on Thursday morning.

"As a city of immigrants, New York City is home to the largest Ukrainian population in America, and that is why we stand ready, with open arms, to provide all the support we can to Ukrainian New Yorkers," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "These non-profit organizations will ensure critical resources are available to both currently residing and newly arrived Ukrainians, and we are eager to help."

"From accessing immigration legal services to connecting families to health services and school enrollment, we will continue to respond to the immediate needs of New York City's Ukrainian community," said Manuel Castro, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA). "As more Ukrainians continue to arrive, we look to achieve this critical work by working hand in hand with community groups that have a demonstrated ability to connect immigrants and refugees to legal resources and city services in a culturally and linguistically responsive way."

The press conference was followed by an immigration application assistance clinic to assist Ukrainian nationals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applications.



They also assisted with Employment Authorization applications and Advance Parole applications.

The clinic was the first hosted through the Ukraine Response Initiative.

Information and services will be provided both in-person and remotely through a variety of formats including resource fairs and legal clinics at trusted sites citywide, and individual consultations at community-based organizations. Information on how to access services provided through this initiative can be found on nyc.gov/ukraineresources or by calling NYC's immigration hotline at 800-354-0365.

ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
EMBED More News Videos

An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew york cityukraineimmigration
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck in closing subway door
Driver dead after car slams into tractor trailer on Hamilton Bridge
FIFA to announce World Cup venues; MetLife considered favorite
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
Suspected monkeypox cases rise to 16 in NYC
2 teens in the hospital after hit and run in Connecticut
Jan. 6 committee to focus on Trump pressure on Pence in next hearing
Show More
Nearly 6,000 weapons seized from NYC schools this year
AccuWeather: Bookend showers
Report: WWE investigates $3M hush deal by CEO Vince McMahon
Funeral today for off-duty NYPD officer murdered inside apartment
Enrollment in NYC Public Schools continues to trend downward
More TOP STORIES News