Pride Month Town Hall: 'Unapologetically Us' airs Wednesday

Join Ken Rosato Wednesday at 10 a.m. for a special town hall examining issues facing the LGBTQ+ community
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As New York gets ready for the Pride March this Sunday, we invite you to join us for a special town hall looking at the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

Join us Wednesday at 10 a.m. for 'Unapologetically Us,' a Pride Month town hall hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Ken Rosato.

You can watch the town hall here on ABC7NY.com, and on the station's free news and connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

He'll be joined by local leaders and community members.

The guests include New York Congressman Ritchie Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Family Equality Stacey Stevenson and President and Executive Director at the Ali Forney Center Alex Roque.


Among their topics of conversation will be a discussion on the 'Don't Say Gay Bill,' and what the Supreme Court's potential decision on abortion rights could mean for gay rights.

At the forefront of the town hall will be the underlying message about being proud of who you are, despite setbacks and challenges.

The NYC Pride March broadcast special, co-hosted by Angelica Ross along with WABC's Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion, will return for its sixth consecutive year on ABC 7 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 26 as well on abc7NY.com, ABC News Live, and ABC7 New York's Connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

