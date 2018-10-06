Undocumented immigrant charged with brutal Freeport rape

FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) --A man who's accused of raping a 36-year-old woman who was walking home on Long Island is now under arrest.
Police said 24-year-old Ever Martinez Reyes, of Roosevelt, faces rape charges after a woman was attacked September 28 around 1:30 a.m. on Frederick and Parsons avenues in Freeport, across from Bishop Frank O. White Memorial Park.
Nassau Co Police: Ever Martinez Reyes, 24, of Roosevelt arrested for viciously raping a woman in Freeport last week...Authorities expected to provide more details on his arrest any minute now @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/HFJYMRDXDN— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) October 6, 2018
Reyes had been living in the United States illegally and worked for a landscaping company on Long Island. He first entered the country illegally from El Salvador in 2010 before he was deported, then Reyes crossed the border again in 2014. He has no prior arrests and no gang affiliation.
Authorities said the victim, a mother of two, was attacked from behind as she approached her house and knocked unconscious. Police reviewed surveillance video from the victim's uncle's home, and they believe she was raped while unconscious.
Police say the victim regained consciousness and realized she was being sexually assaulted, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. The victim alerted her family, who called the police.
Her mother recalled the chilling words her daughter told her.
"'Mommy, look what he did to me,'" she said. "'He raped me. He raped me.'"
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, which include a possible broken jaw. Police said the suspect and victim do not know each other.
If convicted, Reyes can face up to 25 years in prison.
