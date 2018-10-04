Police: Woman attacked, raped while walking home in Freeport

Kristin Thorne has the details from Freeport.

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating a rape on Long Island after they say a 36-year-old woman was attacked while walking home early Friday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Frederick and Parsons avenues in Freeport, across from Bishop Frank O. White Memorial Park.

Authorities say the victim, a mother of two, was attacked from behind as she approached her house and knocked unconscious. Police reviewed surveillance video from the victim's uncle's home, and they believe she was raped while unconscious.

"They can see it on the video but, you know, they couldn't see his face," the uncle said. "The attacker's face, they couldn't see it."

Police say the victim regained consciousness and realized she was being sexually assaulted, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. The victim alerted her family, who called police.

Her mother recalled the chilling words her daughter told her.

"'Mommy, look what he did to me,'" she said. "'He raped me. He raped me.'"

Neighbors were stunned.

"I got up this morning, and I saw all these police cars and everything," neighbor Denise Foster said. "I was so shocked, you know? I'm scared. I'm just trying to find out what happened."

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, which include a possible broken jaw.

Residents say the area is dangerous at night.

"There's all different types of people that walk in this area," Freeport resident Nehemiah Taylor said. "They look suspicious. They look like something's going to happen."

No arrests have been made, but police released surveillance video of the suspect later that week:
Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident call the Special Victim's Squad at 516-573-4022 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

