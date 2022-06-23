United Airlines cutting flights from Newark Liberty International Airport

The airline cites overcrowding in the airspace in the New York City area and also the high number of cancellations and delays over the last few weeks.
"This schedule action will help minimize excessive delays and improve on-time performance - not only for our customers, but for everyone flying through Newark," said United CEO Scott Kirby in a statement.
The cuts are not due to pilot or crew shortages, Kirby said.
The flights being cut involve domestic departures only and represent 12 percent of United's schedule at Newark.
The schedule change will become effective on July 1.
