What to know about Gridlock Alert Days ahead of United Nations General Assembly

Nearly double the diplomats and world leaders will attend this year's United Nations General Assembly, which means the return of gridlock alerts surrounding the conference. Johny Fernandez has more.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The largest United Nations General Assembly in years will mean the return of gridlock alerts surrounding the conference.

Nearly double the diplomats and world leaders will attend this year's general assembly, that's because leaders are required to attend in person.

The NYPD says this will be the largest UN General Assembly in recent years. This year, the city will welcome 140 heads of states.

The police department says it has worked on the security plans for about a year. Despite there being no treat, police are monitoring the events going on around the world because those events will impact the type of protest that can happen here, and thousands of officers will be spread out throughout the city, including traffic officers.

"There will be hundreds of motorcades moving around the city, sometimes simultaneously," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. "There will be security checkpoints. There'll be street closures, detours and other driving restrictions, including unannounced traffic freezes. It's a balance we strike each year because our plans are focused on minimizing, as much as possible, the impact all of this will have on New Yorkers, on the city's vehicular and pedestrian traffic."

Police say the roads impacted will stretch from 42nd Street to 57th Street from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue and drivers need to be aware of the closures and times.

"If you must drive or make deliveries in the area, we advise you to avoid the area during the hours of 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. as we work tirelessly together to make sure the highest level of security and efficiency is done, we strongly encourage New Yorkers and visitors to plan ahead, use alternate routes and use mass transit if they plan to visit the areas," NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster said.

The general assembly will start on Monday and end on Friday.

