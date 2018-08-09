ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --Police have arrested a university basketball coach following a deadly punch on the streets of Queens.
35-year-old Jamill Jones, an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, turned himself into police Thursday afternoon. He's charged with third-degree assault, but those charges will likely be upgraded.
Police said he knocked out 35-year-old Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida last weekend on 29th Street in Long Island City.
Szabo, who was in New York City for a wedding, was knocking on a car window because he thought it was his Uber.
Police said Jones got out and punched Szaabo. He fell to the ground, hit his head and later died.
