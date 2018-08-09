Wake Forest University basketball coach charged in Queens punch that killed Florida tourist

Police have made an arrest after a Florida man was punched in Queens and later died.

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police have arrested a university basketball coach following a deadly punch on the streets of Queens.

35-year-old Jamill Jones, an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, turned himself into police Thursday afternoon. He's charged with third-degree assault, but those charges will likely be upgraded.

Police said he knocked out 35-year-old Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida last weekend on 29th Street in Long Island City.

Szabo, who was in New York City for a wedding, was knocking on a car window because he thought it was his Uber.

Police said Jones got out and punched Szaabo. He fell to the ground, hit his head and later died.

Related Topics:
assaultattacknypdAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
