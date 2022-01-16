up close

Up Close: FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro speaks out on deadly Bronx fire

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: FDNY commissioner speaks out on deadly Bronx fire

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, FDNY's commissioner joins us to uncover the lessons learned from the tragic and deadly fire in the Bronx last Sunday.

It was the deadliest fire in more than three decades in New York City.

A fire at a high rise apartment building in the Tremont section of the Bronx that was sparked by a malfunctioning space heater which sent smoke pouring into an open door, a door that should have been closed, then up the stairway.

In the end, 17 people were killed and many others were seriously injured.

Heroic firefighters, some who put their own lives in danger when their oxygen tanks ran out, kept trying to pull out residents.

We talk to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro about the lessons we all can learn from this tragedy.

Plus, we talk to medical experts about the post-holiday COVID surge and where it goes next.

Some experts predict cases could be peaking, at least in the Tri-State, and could soon be headed downward.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citytremont fatal firecoronavirus new york citybuilding firedaniel nigrofdnyomicron variantfirecovid 19 variantup closeapartment firepoliticscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Sen. Gillibrand, new Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg
Up Close: New, former NYC schools' chancellors discuss education
Up Close: What's next for outgoing NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson?
Up Close: Dermot Shea, Cy Vance look back on law enforcement careers
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather LIVE: Snow turns into heavy rainfall
Crowds gather ahead of mass funeral for Bronx fire victims
Woman killed after man pushes her in front of subway train
7th grader dies after overdosing on fentanyl at school in Conn.
After Biden's first year, the virus and disunity rage on
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Tsunami advisory lifted for US after volcano eruption
Show More
Standoff at Texas synagogue ends with all hostages safe, suspect dead
COVID Update: Beijing reports first omicron case as winter games loom
Kevin Durant (left knee sprain) set to undergo MRI, while Brooklyn ...
Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after court rejects visa challenge
Firefighters keep massive fire from reaching main chemical plant in NJ
More TOP STORIES News