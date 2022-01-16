Up Close: FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro speaks out on deadly Bronx fire

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, FDNY's commissioner joins us to uncover the lessons learned from the tragic and deadly fire in the Bronx last Sunday.It was the deadliest fire in more than three decades in New York City.A fire at a high rise apartment building in the Tremont section of the Bronx that was sparked by a malfunctioning space heater which sent smoke pouring into an open door, a door that should have been closed, then up the stairway.In the end, 17 people were killed and many others were seriously injured.Heroic firefighters, some who put their own lives in danger when their oxygen tanks ran out, kept trying to pull out residents.We talk to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro about the lessons we all can learn from this tragedy.Plus, we talk to medical experts about the post-holiday COVID surge and where it goes next.Some experts predict cases could be peaking, at least in the Tri-State, and could soon be headed downward.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.