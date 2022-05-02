up close

Up Close: Uncertainty in NY governor's race; What's behind rise in Jewish hate crimes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we face the growing uncertainty in New York Governor Kathy Hochul's bid for election.

It's a complete 180 from the prediction that Hochul would win the New York governor's race.

But recent polls show many voters are not happy with the direction of the state.

Hochul faces questions about how to deal with rising crime, the indictment and resignation of the lieutenant governor she chose, and her plan for state funding of a Buffalfo Bills stadium.

Plus, the redistricting of congressional races has messed up the timing in which those primary races could be held.

Guiding us through the debris is former New York Governor David Paterson.

Also on Up Close, anti-Semitic attacks hit an all-time high in the United States last year.

We talk to the head of the Anti-Defamation League for New York and New Jersey to discuss what's behind the staggering increase and how to stop it.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citycrimehate crimeup closenew york state politicsanti semitismpoliticskathy hochuldavid paterson
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: What's next on masking confusion?
Up Close: Questions remain after mass shooting on NYC subway train
Up Close: Booker on meaning of Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation
Up Close: Dr. Varma on the power of masking; Latest on Ukraine crisis
TOP STORIES
Cardinal Dolan makes secret visit to Ukraine | Josh Einiger reports
Large fight causes chaos at Roosevelt Field Mall
New NYPD crimefighting strategy begins, focuses on nighttime hours
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
AccuWeather: A few showers
How Muslims celebrate Eid as Ramadan comes to an end
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 meteorology students killed in crash
Show More
DoorDasher saves woman's life while delivering pizza
Union vote this week at 2nd Amazon facility on Staten Island
Met Gala returns to traditional spot on first Monday in May
Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
1st day as NYC Transit President Richard Davey
More TOP STORIES News