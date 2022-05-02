Up Close: Uncertainty in NY governor's race; What's behind rise in Jewish hate crimes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we face the growing uncertainty in New York Governor Kathy Hochul's bid for election.It's a complete 180 from the prediction that Hochul would win the New York governor's race.But recent polls show many voters are not happy with the direction of the state.Hochul faces questions about how to deal with rising crime, the indictment and resignation of the lieutenant governor she chose, and her plan for state funding of a Buffalfo Bills stadium.Plus, the redistricting of congressional races has messed up the timing in which those primary races could be held.Guiding us through the debris is former New York Governor David Paterson.Also on Up Close, anti-Semitic attacks hit an all-time high in the United States last year.We talk to the head of the Anti-Defamation League for New York and New Jersey to discuss what's behind the staggering increase and how to stop it.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.