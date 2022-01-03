US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin tests positive for COVID-19

Austin met with President Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 21, more than a week since he reportedly began to experience symptoms and tested negative that morning.
Austin is fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, which he gives credit for rendering the infection to a much more mild state.
Until further notice, he will be attending meetings virtually in order to retain all authorities.
He reassures the public, "My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician's directions," Austin continues, "The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one."
I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions. 1/7— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022