covid-19

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin announces on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin announced Sunday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Austin met with President Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 21, more than a week since he reportedly began to experience symptoms and tested negative that morning.

Austin is fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, which he gives credit for rendering the infection to a much more mild state.

Until further notice, he will be attending meetings virtually in order to retain all authorities.

He reassures the public, "My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician's directions," Austin continues, "The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinepoliticsu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
NYC schools set to reopen after break with new COVID safety measures
LI woman accused of giving teen COVID vaccine inside her home
What's closed on Broadway
CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic people: Fauci
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snowstorm threatens NJ; NYC on northern edge
Messy Monday commute possible as snow approaches area
Adams on COVID surge: 'We must pivot and evolve with it'
NYC schools set to reopen after break with new COVID safety measures
Police: Man violently attacks NJ police officer, drags him with car
Transformer explodes near Queens subway tracks
Off-duty officer shot while resting in his car released from hospital
Show More
Powerball jackpot climbs to $525M; Three $50K tickets sold in New York
Frightening moments as railing collapses during Eagles-Washington game
Man struck, killed by FDNY ambulance in the Bronx
COVID Update: Experts concerned about post-New Year's surge
What's closed on Broadway
More TOP STORIES News