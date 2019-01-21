Utility worker killed by falling tree in Middletown, Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has the details on the incident, which happened in Middletown.

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (WABC) --
A falling tree killed a utility worker while he was repairing a power line in Connecticut.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday in Middletown.

Authorities say a combination of strong winds and icy conditions caused the tree to come crashing down as the worker was completing repairs on the power line.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was working as a subcontractor for Eversource Energy.

