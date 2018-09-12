#FDNY members are on scene of a building collapse at 109 Sherman Ave SI. There are currently no injuries reported. @NYC_Buildings is on scene inspecting the structure pic.twitter.com/yhVCnH5PPa — FDNY (@FDNY) September 12, 2018

The rear of a vacant building collapsed in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island Wednesday morning, displacing neighbors.No one was injured in the collapse of the Sherman Avenue building at around 5:30 a.m.Neighboring homes at 107 and 111 Sherman Avenue were evacuated, displacing about a dozen residents.They will have to remain out of their homes until the vacant building is demolished.Neighbors said the home has been vacant for at least five years.