Vacant building collapses in Staten Island, neighbors displaced

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --
The rear of a vacant building collapsed in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island Wednesday morning, displacing neighbors.

No one was injured in the collapse of the Sherman Avenue building at around 5:30 a.m.


Neighboring homes at 107 and 111 Sherman Avenue were evacuated, displacing about a dozen residents.

They will have to remain out of their homes until the vacant building is demolished.

Neighbors said the home has been vacant for at least five years.

