Governor Hochul calls religious exemption ruling on COVID vaccine mandate 'disappointing decision'

New York State's vaccine mandate does not allow for that, but three nurses, one from Syracuse and two from Syosset, sued claiming they didn't want to take the vaccine because of their Catholic faith.
They object to the use of embryonic stem cells in the vaccine's development.
A federal appeals court panel put the mandate on hold and Thursday they will hear additional arguments.
It comes as Governor Kathy Hochul says just three percent of workers statewide chose not to get vaccinated.
"When someone is sick, and they go into an urgent care, they go into a hospital, they need help because they are in a vulnerable state. They need to know the person taking care of them will not pass on this deadly virus to them or their family members. That has been the whole objective behind this mandate," Hochul said.
Also Thursday, an FDA advisory committee will consider authorizing booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
That's after the CDC authorized boosters for some high-risk groups who got the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
At least for now, the FDA is not planning to authorize people to mix vaccines, even though a new study said it's safe to do so.
There could be a decision Friday.
Hochul said she's still not ready to mandate vaccines for all school children, that's it's up to their parents-but that mandate might still happen-after the FDA approves vaccines for younger children aged 5 to 11.
The governor also reminded residents to get their flu shots and in an effort to not just "talk the talk, but walk the walk" she rolled up her sleeve and got her flu shot on the spot.
