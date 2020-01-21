Vandal threw orange, shattered window of MTA bus on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who threw an orange at an MTA bus and shattered the driver's side window.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday near 96th Street and Broadway.
The driver of the M96 bus suffered a minor injury when his thumb was cut by a piece of the broken glass.
The MTA says it's not clear why the orange was thrown.
So far no arrests have been made.
