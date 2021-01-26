Varsity jacket helps ID Westchester NY teen among Capitol rioters

By Eyewitness News
NORTH CASTLE, New York (WABC) -- A teenager from Westchester County has been arrested and charged for his attendance at the Capitol riots.

Brian Gundersen was arrested and charged after he was recognized from his Byram Hills High School varsity jacket, which he wore at the Capitol riots several weeks ago.

Gundersen is one of many local arrests that have been made since the Capitol insurrection on January 6.
The North Castle police chief says he contacted the FBI on January 12, stating that he had information relating to the Capitol riots.

RELATED | 'This is me': Man who pointed arrow at himself latest NY Capitol riot arrest
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on more arrests after the Capitol riot.


The chief claims that the Superintendent of Byram Hills High School and people in the community recognized the varsity jacket after seeing video of the riots.

The chief identified the suspect as Gundersen, who played varsity football for the high school.

The high school could no comment on the matter.

Another anonymous tip provided the FBI with a Facebook account, which came back to Gundersen, who was seen wearing the same jacket.

Last week the FBI interviewed Gundersen, who admitted to attending the January 6 rally in support of President Trump.

RELATED | More local arrests in Capitol insurrection, including man accused of crushing officer in door

EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on more local arrests connected to the Capitol riot two weeks ago.


However, he initially denied being part of the Capitol insurrection.

During a subsequent interview, he allegedly admitted to going into the Capitol on January 6. He told investigators he was there for 10 minutes and that he was pushed into the building by the crowd, according to the criminal complaint.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north castlewestchester countynew yorkriotarrestprotestus capitolu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Give what you can, take what you need': Locals donate food, supplies
House sends Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued
With metrics improving, NY to ease on certain COVID restrictions
Star basketball player's request for BLM shirts denied by board
1 teen killed after serious crash on LIE
The Countdown: Impeachment article goes to Senate; Biden reverses key Trump order
Show More
Police searching for man who robbed Queens bank
Senate confirms Janet Yellen as 1st woman to be treasury secretary
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News