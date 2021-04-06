Victims sitting in a Bentley targeted by drive-by shooters in Bronx

The victims were struck in a Bentley outside 1125 University Avenue just after 10:10 p.m. Monday.
The occupants of another car apparently opened fire on the two and drove away.
The victims were found outside the nearby Cabana Hotel Yankee Stadium.
A 39-year-old female passenger was shot in the neck and torso and pronounced dead
The 37-year-old driver was shot in the leg.
MORE NEWS: Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip