Victims sitting in a Bentley targeted by drive-by shooters in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10482005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in an apparent drive by shooting in the High Bridge section of the Bronx.The victims were struck in a Bentley outside 1125 University Avenue just after 10:10 p.m. Monday.The occupants of another car apparently opened fire on the two and drove away.The victims were found outside the nearby Cabana Hotel Yankee Stadium.A 39-year-old female passenger was shot in the neck and torso and pronounced deadThe 37-year-old driver was shot in the leg.----------