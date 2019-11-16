Video shows Arizona deputy pinning 15-year-old amputee with no arms or legs to the ground

TUSCON, Arizona -- An Arizona sheriff's deputy is under scrutiny over an arrest of a 15-year-old boy with no arms and legs that was caught on video.

The disturbing video shows the quadruple amputee being pinned down by the deputy at a group home in Tuscon, where the teen had allegedly been causing a disturbance.

The video shows the boy, struggling to move and screaming as the deputy pins hims to the ground while yelling at him to stop resisting. The teen was arrested but the chargers have now been dropped and the incident is under investigation.
