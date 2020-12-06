Video captures brawl among several people in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A brawl broke out among several people Saturday night in the heart of Times Square.

Cell phone video shows the incident that began as a dispute before escalating into a fight.

It took place at 47th Street and Broadway around 9 p.m.

NYPD officers, some on horseback, arrived to help bring the situation under control.

According to an eyewitness, the brawl broke out among street performers.

