GANG VIOLENCE

Video: Alleged gang brutally attacks 14-year-old boy on Bronx River Parkway

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened along the Bronx River Parkway.

Eyewitness News
THE BRONX, New York (WABC) --
Video released by police shows the suspects in the brutal attack and stabbing of a teenage boy on the Bronx River Parkway.

In the video, the group of suspects is shown attacking the 14-year-old boy in a median on the busy roadway last Monday afternoon as cars drive past.
Watch complete video released by police below:
EMBED More News Videos

The stabbing took place on the Bronx River Parkway.



Police said the suspects chased the boy there, leaving him in critical condition.

Authorities said the incident is linked to the same gang believed to be responsible for the murder of the innocent 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in front of a Bronx bodega Wednesday . Police said Guzman-Feliz was fatally slashed in the neck with a machete in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

It is not known if the stabbings are connected.

One suspect, Ramon Paulino, has already been arrested and is facing federal charges including gang assault. Paulino's case will be handled by federal prosecutors, and as many as 12 suspects are still being sought.

Authorities say Paulino lifted a large log over his head and slammed it down on the ground onto the victim, who was also stabbed 13 to 16 times in the lung and kidney in the melee

Police said the stabbing was followed by a shooting that they believe was in retaliation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinggang violenceBronx RiverNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
21-year-old man charged in Bronx River Parkway attack on teen
GANG VIOLENCE
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
MS-13 member pleads guilty to gang killings in LI park
Another Rikers Island correction officer attacked
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Community speaks out on plans for bodega where 'Junior' was killed
More gang violence
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News